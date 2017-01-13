Former Liverpool star Jan Molby has urged Jurgen Klopp to register interest in signing Southampton captain Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch international moved to St Mary's from Celtic in 2015 and has developed into one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League under Claude Puel's guidance.

Van Dijk was impressive in the Merseyside club's 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the EFL Cup first leg, semi-final defeat on 11 January. He restricted Daniel Sturridge from creating any impact during his time on the pitch and his display helped Puel's side take a lead into the second leg.

The 25-year-old's form has seen him attract interest from top clubs in England. Manchester United have long been an admirer of the Saints star, while a report in The Times claims Antonio Conte wants Chelsea to rival the Red Devils in the chase for the defender.

According to the Daily Reocrd, Southampton have slapped a £40m ($48.6m) asking price for their star player. Molby remains confident that Van Dijk can better any of the top six clubs and believes he will leave his current employer in the summer.

"I'm not sure he will leave in January, I think he'll leave in the summer. And Liverpool should very much show an interest. For all that's we're happy with what we've got, he's an improvement and he'd be an improvement for all top six clubs," Molby wrote in his Liverpool Echo Column.

"Southampton didn't pay a huge amount for him, and credit to Ronald Koeman for that, but he's improved since and I think he has the temperament and the ability to improve as he steps up.

"I can't imagine any club in the world who would not want Southampton's Virgil van Dijk. I think he's a super player.

"He has it all. He's a good reader of the game, he can defend when he has to, he's good in the air, he's a real asset in both penalty areas but I also like his passing ability, not just the fact he's comfortable with the ball but the things that he sees and he's capable of executing those passes.

"There's a real shortage of centre-halves generally throughout the game and by that I mean people who have a little bit of everything.

"He has a lot of everything and he has to be of interest to any top club in Europe. Very rarely do you get a player like him who is so suited to all six top clubs in England. If you look at how they play they could all do with a Virgil van Dijk and they will all be interested. And he will leave."