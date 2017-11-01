Jan Vertonghen has joined Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino in suggesting he would not swap striker Harry Kane for anyone in world football; even Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pochettino had stated that Kane, 24, is one of the "best new players in the world" and could go on to emerge from Ronaldo's shadow and become one of the finest footballers on the planet. The England international has outscored the Portuguese this season by 13 goals to seven, despite the Real forward scooping the Best Fifa Men's player at last week's ceremony in London.

Kane and Ronaldo go head-to-head for a second time this season when Tottenham host Real in the pair's second Champions League group game at Wembley, following the 1-1 draw in the Bernabeu a fortnight ago. Comparisons are again set to be drawn between the pair but for Vertonghen one man stands head and shoulder above.

"Obviously they are both unbelievable players," he said, according to Sky Sports. "Ronaldo has his qualities and Harry has his. We have got to show respect to Ronaldo, for everything he has won over the years and what he is still doing, and the level he is still playing at.

"It is hard to compare because they are different kinds of players but Harry is for me one of the best number nines in Europe, maybe the best, and he shows that every week. I wouldn't swap Harry for any player at the moment."

Ronaldo was formally the world's most expensive player when he swapped Manchester United for the Spanish capital for £80m in 2009 where he has gone on to become the highest scorer both in Los Blancos' history and in the Champions League.

Gareth Bale, Paul Pogba, Ousmane Dembele and Neymar have since eclipsed the former Sporting Lisbon youngster, but Kane could yet usurp them all if Tottenham's valuation of the striker is ever matched.

According to reports in The Times which emanated prior to the first Champions League clash between Tottenham and Real, chairman Daniel Levy values Kane at £200m [€228m], a fee which if matched would make him the most expensive player in the world.