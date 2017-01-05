Commuters face further travel chaos this weekend after the RMT union confirmed strikes on the London Underground will go ahead, disrupting travel across the capital until late Monday.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the strike?

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union voted to take industrial action from 6pm on Sunday 8 January, which will last until 5.59pm on Monday 9 January.

Which services will be affected?

The strikes will go ahead at every London Underground station.

Transport for London has warned the 24-hour walkout would mean most Zone 1 stations are likely to be shut, with no Underground services at Victoria, King's Cross, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge.

As is the case for all strikes, Transport for London will most likely put on extra bus services to make sure commuters can get around.

Why is the strike taking place?

The row is over staffing levels and safety following ticket office closures and job losses. The RMT union said almost 900 jobs have been cut in 2016, although passenger numbers keep increasing.

Mick Cash, RMT General Secretary, said: "RMT will not stand by while safety is compromised on London Underground off the back of cash-led cuts to staffing levels that the union has warned would have a serious, lasting and corrosive impact for staff and passengers alike. That is why our members are taking this action."

How many people balloted for the strike?

Over 3,000 RMT station staff members were balloted for action over the impact on safety in December, with 85% voting for a walkout and 94% in favour of action short of a strike. The union said the cuts had left "safety on a knife edge".

Are the Southern Rail strikes going ahead next week?

Yes. Southern train services are set to be disrupted next week, as a result of industrial action by driver members of the ASLEF union. The current dates for the strikes are the 10th, 11th and 13th.

Further strikes are planned for the following fortnight, on the 24th, 25th and 27th. Services are expected to be severely delayed and you can see here to find out which services are running.