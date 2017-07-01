Former USA defender Janusz Michallik believes that Chelsea have all but completed the signing of Juventus defender Alex Sandro, who plays as a left-back for the Italian Champions. Michallik believes that Sandro is more capable in a back four, but his quality is such that he can easily adjust to the demands of playing as a wing-back.

The Turin-based club have already confirmed a substantial offer for the defender, but the Italian giants are holding out for Sandro to confirm his desire to leave as they do not want to keep anyone against their wishes. The next offer should be enough to sway Juventus, likely to be in the range of £60m ($76m), and make him the most expensive defender in the world, eclipsing David Luiz's transfer in the process.

The Premier League winners are looking to strengthen their squad for the next season as they return to the Champions League after a year's absence. Sandro's arrival will provide competition for Marcos Alonso, who has been deployed at wing-back for the entirety of last season.

"I think it's a done deal," Michallik said on ESPN FC, as quoted by The Express, when asked about Sandro's potential move to the Blues. "There's some question marks for me at Chelsea. I love him, I have no idea why Juventus would get rid of him.

"Obviously they have got rid of some big, big players and they've proven to everybody they can still move on. If you look at Pirlo, Tevez and Pogba, they're still capable.

"I think he's a tremendous player in that back four. As we know at Chelsea, there is no left-back. (They have) Marcos Alonso, (so) I can see why he would play wing-back.

"I still think he's better in a back four system, but I'm going to say that this is going to be a hit regardless because he's that good and that's going to happen."