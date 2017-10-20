Japan has lodged a protest via diplomatic channels with South Korea after Seoul reportedly proposed to install military units on certain islets which are contested by the two countries in the Sea of Japan, also called the East Sea.

The two countries, both of them close allies of the US, are engaged in territorial disputes among themselves over islets located in the region. A pair of rocky islets, known as Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan, is at the centre of the dispute.

"We cannot totally accept (the plan). We strongly protested it," Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono told reporters on Friday, 20 October, regarding Seoul's proposals. "Under the current security situation, Japan, the United States and South Korea have to strengthen ties in a future-oriented manner. [This decision] runs counter to that."

The Japanese minister explained that this is a necessary phase for close cooperation between Japan and South Korea, with both countries facing severe threats from neighbouring North Korea, which has been making aggressive military moves.

His comments come a day after media reports surfaced saying Seoul is planning to set up military installations on those disputed islands between 2018 and 2020 in order to defend the "strategic islands".

The rocky islets were returned to South Korea after Japanese colonial rule ended in 1945 on the Korean peninsula. However, Japan's recent territorial claims over the islets have raised concerns in South Korea.

South Korea has also deployed a posse of police personnel on the islets.

The islets are located roughly 210km from South Korea and 25km from Japan.