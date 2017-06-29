A Japanese airline was forced to apologise after forcing a wheelchair user to crawl up a set of stairs to board a plane. Vanilla Air forced Hideto Kijima to board without assistance, citing safety reasons.

According to the BBC, Kijima had boarded his outbound flight with the help of friends. On the return journey from the island of Amami, airline employees told him that he would not be allowed to board if he could not climb the stairs without assistance.

Kijima, an experience traveller and head of the Japan Accessible Tourist Centre, left his wheelchair and used his arms to pull himself up the stairs.

The Centre is a non-profit organisation that catalogues accessibility issues for tourists to Japan, the BBC reported. Kijima said he has travelled to more than 200 airports in 158 countries since being paralysed from the waist down in a school rugby incident in 1990.

Kijima wrote in a blog post that he has always relied on the help of friends or staff members wherever facilities were not available, noting that he had never been told he could not board a plane.

The passenger told Japan's Nippon TV that he was "surprised" by the rule imposed by Vanilla Air. "I wondered if the airport employees didn't think that was wrong," he said.

The budget airline subsidiary of All Nippon Airways issued an apology for the incident and announced new measures to help wheelchair users at the airport. "We're sorry that we caused him that hardship," a Vanilla Air spokesman told AFP.

The company announced on its website that while it cannot provide a boarding bridge at Amami airport, it will provide a special chair to help mobility disabled passengers.

The incident is just the latest in a string of unfortunate interactions between passengers and airlines. In April, United Airlines faced backlash after a Vietnamese-American doctor was forcibly dragged from a flight in Chicago after he refused to voluntarily give up his seat. The airlines was forced to pay a settlement to the injured doctor.