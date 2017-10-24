His portrayal of the maniacal clown prince of crime earned Jared Leto a dedicated fan following. But, now that a Joker origin movie is said to be in works, DC star Leto appears to be a bit sceptical about his return as Batman's arch nemesis.

Considering the ever-expanding world of DC Extended Universe, it is a little too early to make any speculation regarding the next star to fill in the shoes of Martin Scorsese-produced Joker film. But that does not mean villainous roles are not coming Leto's way.

During a recent chat with Conan, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that his plate was full with villainous roles – "four of the most notorious bad guys" – after the success of 2016 release Suicide Squad.

"Yeah, I think there was a week that I got an offer to play four of the most notorious bad guys that you could ever imagine," said the 45-year-old actor, who starred alongside Hollywood topguns like Will Smith and Margot Robbie in DC's anti-hero flick.

Explaining the kind of offers he received, Leto said, "I think it was like Charles Manson and, you know, the guy from Waco – you know, basically the most evil of the evil."

Never the one to lose touch of his humorous side, though, Leto shot back adding, "I thought, maybe I should play them all and just make a box set and be done with it."

Meanwhile, DCEU that saw Leto and Robbie in the roles of Joker and Harley Quinn in the 2016 film has become quite a subject of debate for comic book movie lovers. DC's recently-announced adaptations have not only kept fans on their toes, but also sparked a buzz about the future of popular characters like Joker.

"There are a couple of things happening in the DC world," said Leto in a previous interview, hinting that he might be up for the villainous role again.

"He's a great character and really fun character to play. But it's a big universe, and when you play the Joker, there's no ownership there," he explained.

"You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I'm excited to see what comes from them."