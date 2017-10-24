Jared Leto as the Joker
Jared Leto's Joker from Suicide SquadWarner Bros Pictures

His portrayal of the maniacal clown prince of crime earned Jared Leto a dedicated fan following. But, now that a Joker origin movie is said to be in works, DC star Leto appears to be a bit sceptical about his return as Batman's arch nemesis.

Considering the ever-expanding world of DC Extended Universe, it is a little too early to make any speculation regarding the next star to fill in the shoes of Martin Scorsese-produced Joker film. But that does not mean villainous roles are not coming Leto's way.

During a recent chat with Conan, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that his plate was full with villainous roles – "four of the most notorious bad guys" – after the success of 2016 release Suicide Squad.

"Yeah, I think there was a week that I got an offer to play four of the most notorious bad guys that you could ever imagine," said the 45-year-old actor, who starred alongside Hollywood topguns like Will Smith and Margot Robbie in DC's anti-hero flick.

Explaining the kind of offers he received, Leto said, "I think it was like Charles Manson and, you know, the guy from Waco – you know, basically the most evil of the evil."

Never the one to lose touch of his humorous side, though, Leto shot back adding, "I thought, maybe I should play them all and just make a box set and be done with it."

Meanwhile, DCEU that saw Leto and Robbie in the roles of Joker and Harley Quinn in the 2016 film has become quite a subject of debate for comic book movie lovers. DC's recently-announced adaptations have not only kept fans on their toes, but also sparked a buzz about the future of popular characters like Joker.

"There are a couple of things happening in the DC world," said Leto in a previous interview, hinting that he might be up for the villainous role again.

"He's a great character and really fun character to play. But it's a big universe, and when you play the Joker, there's no ownership there," he explained.

"You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I'm excited to see what comes from them."

The Joker and Harley Quinn
Jared Leto and Margot Robbie in a still from Suicide SquadWarner Bros