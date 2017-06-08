Jared Leto has opened up about his thoughts on starting a family. The Oscar winning actor, who is currently single, has no plans on becoming a father as he is busy with his work.

The Suicide Squad star is also a filmmaker and frontman to Thirty Seconds to Mars. He is 45 years old. He dated Scarlett Johansson and Cameron Diaz in the past.

"I think it's really important to be present if you have children. I have a lot of... things to take care of," Leto, in an interview with Evening Standard, explained.

Leto also admitted that he is something of a loner and hardly has any friends. Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the few people in his life who he considers his close pals.

'He's [Alessandro Michele] a really kind person. Unaffected. Creative. Talented. He's a legitimate good friend of mine, not just a business or a showbusiness friend," he said.

"I don't have many friends so I do enjoy spending time with the few that I have," he said. "He's [Leonardo DiCaprio] really funny. I've known him for a very long time. But he's usually busy. There are people I'm really enamoured with but it's hard to find time to spend with them."

Leto also talked about his upcoming movie Blade Runner 2049.

"I play a character called Neander Wallace — to be honest they had me at the name," he said. "I read the script and fell in love with the character. But I don't think I'm allowed to talk about it — I may have already got in trouble for telling you the name..."

"I can tell you that the experience of making it was one of the highlights of my film career" because the original Blade Runner directed by Ridley Scott was a huge influence on him when he was a child.

"Throughout my life I've always gone back to that film. There was something in it that really touched me and taught me a lot about cinema. There's a level of craftsmanship and beauty that's unparalleled."