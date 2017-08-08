Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4 features a deadly battle as a furious Daenerys Targaryen charges on Jamie Lannister's army with the horse riding Dothraki. It is like any other battle happening in the realm until the Mother of the Dragon unleashes her fury through her child Drogon.

The favourite son of Dany roasts Jamie's army alive by spit-spraying fire on them and within moments the Lannister army turns into ashes. The iconic battle scene not only gave goose bumps to GoT fans, but also to Jason Momoa.

In an adorable Instagram post, the 37-year-old former Game of Thrones star said he was proud of the HBO magnum opus. "It's been so hard for me not to talk about the greatest show on earth. And I don't want to spoil anything for anyone. So I have been taking it easy on the posts. But holy shit that was intense," the actor wrote while captioning the image of the war scene from the fourth episode.

Momoa, who immortalised Khal Drogo, gushed about Emilia Clark for her portrayal of the ferocious Khaleesi and said he was "super proud of her". He wrote: "Wish I was there to fuck shit up So proud of Dan and David the cast and crew of GOT Aloha DROGO. DRAKARUS @emilia_clarke miss u mama your a badass super proud."

Fans are in awe of the adorable post and wished the Khal was alive to be by the side of his Khaleesi to tear down the 'evil' Cersei empire.

"It would have been EPIC seeing you with Dany and your #dragons. You would have destroyed Jaime when he tried to kill your moon of your life," one fan commented on his Insta post. "You should have been there," added another.

"Jason turning into Drogo to be super proud of Dany is literally one of my favourite things in the world," another fan commented.

The actor is currently filming for his standalone Aquaman movie in Australia which is scheduled to premiere in 2018.

Meanwhile, in Game of Thrones, Dany is currently making plans to reclaim the Iron Throne to which she is the rightful heir but her struggle may not be as easy as it appears since one of her dragons is badly injured by a giant crossbow during the battle.