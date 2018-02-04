Opener Jason Roy and seamer Liam Plunkett are doubtful to play for England in their opening Twenty20 tri-series encounter with Australia in Hobart, captain Eoin Morgan has revealed.

Roy missed the warm-up game against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra last week with a back spasm, while Plunkett has been out of action with a hamstring problem.

Chris Jordan is also nursing a hamstring injury but is likely to play in Hobart, while opener Alex Hales is expected to recover from a hand injury in time.

"Jordan and Hales are expected to be fit, Plunkett and Roy are closer to 50-50," Morgan told cricket.com.au.

"Jason had a light back spasm, overnight that got worse. He woke up Friday and it was worse. It could be five days which runs him tight up to the game in Hobart."

After the game in Tasmania, England face Australia again in Melbourne on 10 February before flying to New Zealand to play against the Kiwis twice.

Morgan said the frequent travelling between games had not helped his team recover from minor injury problems.

"One of the reasons the injuries have been niggly is the flight over to Canberra, then two training days," the England captain said.

"Perhaps we'll look at that again. We do a lot of flying in this series so we might not train as much as we're supposed to. Rest and recuperation might limit the injuries a little."

Meanwhile, England have retained Jake Ball in the T20 squad as injury cover for Plunkett.

Ball, 26, was due to fly back to England after the five-match one-day series against Australia, which the tourists won 4-1.

Ball played the first Ashes Test in Brisbane but did not feature for the Three Lions again until the fifth one-day game against Australia, in which he returned figures of 0/58 from 10 overs.

Joe Root, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes have all been rested for the trans-Tasman T20 tri-series.