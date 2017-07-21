Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen insists he has not held any discussions with compatriot Frank de Boer amid rumours over a potential move to Crystal Palace and wants to remain at the Nou Camp for the foreseeable future.

Palace are said to be on the lookout for a new custodian after Steve Mandanda rejoined Marseille on a three-year deal earlier this month. Spanish publication AS previously reported that De Boer was keen to reunite with Cillessen, who has a €60m (£53.8m, $69.9m) buyout clause in a contract lasting until 2021, having previously coached the Netherlands number one at Ajax.

Cillessen left Amsterdam for Catalonia last summer in an £11.1m deal that paved the way for Manchester City to sign Claudio Bravo, but featured just 10 times for Barcelona across all competitions during Luis Enrique's final campaign in charge.

Although a regular in the Copa del Rey, he played second fiddle to first-choice stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in both La Liga and the Champions League.

A switch to Selhurst Park, where he would compete with Wayne Hennessey and veteran Julian Speroni for a starting role, would surely see Cillessen earn more regular first-team opportunities. However, the 28-year-old has now rebuffed such speculation and confirmed that he will be staying at Barcelona.

"I have not spoken with Frank, I know him well but I've not talked to him," he was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo in New Jersey, where Ernesto Valverde's side are preparing to take on last season's Champions League quarter-final opponents Juventus in a pre-season friendly on Saturday (22 July).

Cillessen has the chance to prove his credentials to new boss Valverde in the US with Ter Stegen given time off following his recent wedding and exertions with Germany at the Confederations Cup.

He added: "I'm not going. I am very happy here."

Palace have made just one signing since De Boer was unveiled as Sam Allardyce's successor in June, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek arriving on a season-long loan from Chelsea. They are close to sealing an £8m deal for young Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald having been priced out of a permanent move for popular Liverpool loanee Mamadou Sakho and also reportedly saw a £16m offer for Calum Chambers rejected as Arsenal hold out for £25m.

"It's not 100 per cent done so we have to wait," De Boer, who admits he needs some extra players for his maiden campaign in English football, said of Riedewald during a press conference in Hong Kong on Friday. "Hopefully it is going to be a very short time."

Asked about Chambers, he replied: "I have nothing to say about this case."