Javier Mascherano will miss Barcelona's final league game of the season against Eibar on Sunday (21 May) with Luis Enrique unsure if the versatile defender will be ready for the Copa del Rey final.

Mascherano, 32, suffered a thigh injury during the warm-up ahead of Barcelona's clash with Las Palmas last Sunday. His presence wasn't missed, with the Catalans cruising to an easy 4-1 win, but after undergoing a scan on Monday it was confirmed the Argentina international had picked up a knock that leaves his participation in the final two games of the season in doubt.

The former Liverpool man trained away from the group in Saturday's final session, working alongside one of the club's physiotherapists in Juanjo Brau.

Enrique, who will manage his side for the final time at the Nou Camp on Sunday before leaving at the end of the season, appeared to rule Mascherano out of Sunday's clash, with the hope of him returning in time for the cup final against Alavés on 27 May.

"We still have to wait to know if Mascherano can play in the final of the Copa del Rey," Enrique told reporters, Sport report.

Like Mascherano, Gerard Pique missed the victory over Las Palmas after spending time in hospital with a mystery illness that left him unable to train. According to reports in Spain, the former Manchester United defender returned in training on Wednesday and should be available tomorrow, according to his manager.

"Pique has trained as normal over the last two days and if he is fine tomorrow he will be in squad," Enrique added.

Barcelona still have a slight chance of taking the Spanish title tomorrow but the ball is firmly in Real Madrid's court. After winning their game in hand against Celta Vigo on Wednesday, Zinedine Zidane's side now need just a single point to wrap up the title when they take on Malaga at La Rosaleda. But should Los Blancos suffer a shock defeat and Barcelona win, the Catalans will clinch the title by virtue of Spain's head-to-head record.