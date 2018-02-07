Smitten by Kylie Jenner's dramatic transformation over the years, a transgender woman has spent more than £50,000 ($75,000) to cosmetically alter her appearance to look like the reality star.

Kyleigh Potts, who calls the lip-kit maven her "ultimate goal and inspiration", has so far undergone multiple procedures to enhance her lips, chin and nose. Her most drastic makeover, however, was going from "no breasts at all" to 650cc implants to achieve her present 34DDD breasts.

Despite the transition though, the proud Kylie fan adds that she intends to keep her male genitalia and not be "put into a box" in regards to conventional gender norms.

"I have spent the last four years perfecting my transition into the beautiful woman I always knew I was," said Potts, who was born as a boy named Kyle Leigh and believes that there are a lot of similarities between her and her celebrity idol.

"Kylie Jenner has always been my ultimate goal and inspiration, I feel like I have always emulated her and like her I didn't start out beautiful, I built myself beautiful," the self-confessed Jenner fan was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Opening up about what inspired her to undergo the painful surgeries, she explained, "When I saw [Kylie] come into herself and transform from the ugly duckling to the b**** everybody wants to be... I resonated with that, I always thought I was unattractive, ugly and never enough through the trauma of being bullied that I found confidence through altering myself."

The transgender woman from Denver, Colorado admitted that for the first two years she was extensively into dermal fillers until her lips were huge. Following which, the Jenner lookalike started preparing for the surgeries to transform into her idol.

"People tell me I look like Kylie Jenner a lot, it was always a joke among my friends and I refer to myself as King Kyleigh, I even have it tattooed on my bicep," she adds.

While Potts jaw-dropping Instagram pictures are proof of her stunning transformation, the reality TV aspirant has many more procedures planned out in the near future to complete her makeover.

She revealed her next plans "are to have more facial work done, voice feminization surgery, and buttock augmentation".

"I want to get butt implants, to pin and reshape my ears, a bullhorn lip lift, a blepharoplasty to help open up my eyes, lower my hair line, and voice change."

Potts, who is looking forward to her appearance on the show The Plastics of Hollywood, reveals she is also inspired by TV personality Pete Burns. "Like Pete Burns said I'm never going to stop because there's always going to be something new," she quoted her another idol.