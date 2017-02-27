V Festival have revealed the line-up for this summer's music bonanza with Jay Z and Pink topping the headline bill. The announcement comes just hours after Ticketmaster accidentally leaked the line-up on Twitter.

Returning to Hylands Park in Essex and Weston Park in Staffordshire, V Festival 2017 will take place on 19 and 20 August with the line-up rotating between both locations. Hip hop legend Jay Z is scheduled to perform first in Staffordshire before closing the weekend in Essex, trading places with Pink. Tickets go on sale from 9am on 3 March via Ticketmaster.

Joining Jay Z's line-up are pop star Ellie Goulding, grime star Stormzy and Pete Tong who will deliver an epic set of his Ibiza classics. Just Like Fire hitmaker Pink will be supported by electro collective Rudimental, r'n'b singer Craig David and pop vocalist Jess Glynne. Other acts confirmed for the bill include: James Arthur, Sean Paul, Jason Derulo, Clean Bandit, Anne-Marie, Krept & Konan, Busted and The Vamps.

V Festival organisers had previously informed their social media followers that the line-up would be announced at 8.15am on 27 February. However, Ticketmaster shared the news prematurely the day before the news was due to be unveiled before swiftly deleting its tweet. Despite the leak controversy, the V Festival line-up has received a lukewarm response with many unimpressed by the headline acts.

One critic tweeted: "V festival line up is disappointing," while another agreed: "How can V festival headliners go from Justin Bieber and Rihanna last year to Pink and Jay Z this year." Clearly heartbroken by the choice of performers, one simply stated: "The V festival line up is tragic," and another weighed in: "V Festival has surely managed to become the most irrelevant festival going. S***e."

Last year's V Festival boasted a star-studded line-up with Justin Bieber and Rihanna as headliners joined by Sia, David Guetta, Little Mix and DNCE.