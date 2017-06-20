Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed their twins last week, but the babies are reportedly still in the hospital due to "minor issues".

The couple is yet to officially confirm the news though reports suggest that they had a boy and a girl. The rapper, who changed his name again by adding a hyphen with all caps –JAY-Z, was reportedly in tears as he held his newborn babies for the first time.

"Jay was brought to tears when he held his new son for the first time. He is already making plans for all the things he wants to teach the boy, places he wants to take the twins and all the wonderful things they will do," a source told Hollywood Life.

The Brooklyn prodigy was spotted in Los Angeles when the news spread that Queen Bey has given birth to the Carter twins in an undisclosed LA hospital. The rapper was pictured smiling as he left the Los Angeles SoulCycle gym with a group on 19 June.

The couple is already parents to five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and it is claimed that just like Blue, the babies are a carbon copy of the 47-year-old Holy Grail singer.

"Everyone who has met the babies are already saying both kids look just like their father! Despite being stuck in the hospital, it was still the best Father's day ever for the couple," the source added.

The rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, cancelled his appearance at the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York on 15 June due to unspecified reasons, sparking rumours that his wife was in labour. Later, Mathew Knowles, father of the 35-year-old singing diva, confirmed via Twitter the arrival of the twins.

TMZ previously reported that doctors did not discharge the babies due to 'minor issues', but the new mother is eager to bring her bundles of joy home. A source told Hollywoodlife: "Beyonce is eager to get her new babies home. She has been stuck inside the hospital for a week now and Jay has been by her side daily as they follow all of the doctor's conservative orders to ensure the newborns are healthy and strong before going home."