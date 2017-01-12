John Charles Layfield, better known by his ring name John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL), has lashed out at Bret "The Hitman" Hart for being upset with Seth Rollins for his alleged sloppiness in the ring that have caused injuries to his opponents.

Rollins broken John Cena's nose with a flying knee on Raw in July 2015 and a few months later on the Night of Champions, Sting was also left with an injury. Moreover, Rollins himself was sidelined for six months due to an injury he suffered during his fight with Kane.

Speaking on the first episode of WWE Network's Bring It To The Table, the former WWE superstar said that wrestlers get injured all the time and Hart should understand that.

"What about Seth Rollins? He claims that Seth Rollins hurts people. I mean, people get hurt in this business. Look, Bret was one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. People get hurt all the time. I think Bret should understand that. I'm not sure what has made Bret, appearingly, so bitter," JBL said. (Via Wrestling Inc)

JBL also said that although Hart had a few more years left in him as a wrestler, he should not hold Bill Goldberg for cutting short his career. Hart retired in 2000 after suffering an injury from a kick to the head from Goldberg during their world heavyweight championship fight on WCW's 1999 Starrcade pay-per-view (PPV) event.

"My career ended because I got my back [broken] in a match in Earl's Court, it was just a mistake, over in London [England]. It ended shortly thereafter. I wasn't able to do anything after that. I'm not mad about that. Do you know what I'm happy about? I'm happy about the fact that I got to do what I wanted to do since I was a kid. The fact that I got to live the dream that I wanted to live," JBL said.

"I think Bret has to understand he's an incredible superstar. Could he have had a few more years? Absolutely. But you can't get hot about the fact that something bad happened and it was a mistake. It wasn't like Goldberg did that on purpose," he added.