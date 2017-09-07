A "jealous" former partner has been jailed for slashing a woman with a kitchen knife seconds after she dropped their daughter off at school.

John Taylor , also known as John Tate, attacked Dawn Cowderoy at Devonshire Park Primary School in Prenton, Merseyside, telling her to "drive or I'll kill you", Liverpool Crown Court heard.

The court heard how on 15 May this year the 61-year-old broke a non-molestation order and confronted Cowderoy her in a school car park.

Taylor believed wrongly that he would be prohibited from seeing their seven-year-old daughter for a year so threatened Cowderoy and jumped into her black Audi A4 and began slashing at her.

The woman suffered cuts to her hands as she put her arms up to defend herself as the defendant "tried to jab at her" with the knife, reported the Liverpool Echo.

Prosecuting, Kim Egerton, said: "The defendant rushed up to the driver's door, opening it. He had a knife with him. He was pushing it at her and directing it at her stomach.

"He ordered her to drive to her house. She tried to get out but he blocked her way. He told her 'Drive to your house or I'll kill you here and now'.

A witness managed to dispossess Taylor of the knife and Cowderoy ran into the school for help.

Taylor affirmed that the several knives found in his car were there because he had purchased them to help his ex-wife, who struggles with arthritis, in the kitchen.

On Thursday (7 September) Taylor, of Greenbank Road in Newton, pleaded guilty to wounding, threatening a person with a bladed/sharply pointed article in a public place, intimidating a witness in civil proceedings and breach of a non-molestation order.

Defending Taylor, John Parry-Jones, said Taylor could not explain why he jumped in the car and did not intend to cause any injury.

Recorder Simon Medland QC, said according to the Echo: "You were armed with a knife, threatening serious injury.

"It is quite clear to me that for many years you have had a problem with your temper, that you are a controlling and manipulative man in relationships. You are angry, jealous and cruel."