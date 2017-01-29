WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko recently opened up about his real life feud with "Nature Boy" Ric Flair in an interview with Hannibal TV. The former AWA champion said that bad blood grew between the two, after he learnt about the nasty comments the 16-time WWE champion had made against him.

Sixty five-year-old Zbyszko said Flair was just "jealous" because of all the attention he received when he first broke into the wrestling scene in New York.

"Back in the old days when [Ric] Flair was getting his start down south I was getting my big break in New York, and all the publicity and the magz -- Flair was getting jealous," he said, according to Wrestling Inc.

"He made comments to the boys saying, 'That Zbyszko, he ain't crap. It's only because of Bruno, I'll take care of Zbyszko.' So the word got to me through the grapevine of the boys, so I said 'You tell Flair whenever he wants to see who the better guy is, let me know.' In those days that was the way of saying, alright we'll get in the ring and this is gonna be a shoot brother."

Zbyszko also revealed that he got the chance to fight Flair some years later in the WCW. Flair refused the fight as the former was apparently scared that "I would hurt him and wanted someone else".

"That's when he like took off with the belt or something and went to the WWE, he jumped ship. It was right before that they wanted us to wrestle, because we never did it would've beed good. It would've been really great, but he was afraid then he took off," he concluded.