Jean-Claude Van Damme's daughter has set social media on fire once again.

Appearing in a one-piece red swimsuit, the only daughter of the 57-year-old action superstar is seen striking a sultry pose in the photo posted on Instagram.

Tilting her head slightly backwards, Bianca Van Damme is seen with her left hand on the right side of her neck and flaunting her toned legs while walking up a flight of stairs. Wearing a cap to protect herself from the blazing sun, she teams up her swimsuit with the word "RELAX" printed at the front in bold white letters.

"Relax it's Friday," the 27-year-old wrote alongside the snap she has shared on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

Bianca, who has over 86.2k followers on the social media platform, has been called "gorgeous" and "beautiful" by many of her fans.

"You are very beautiful," a fan commented, while another just added, "Perfect."

Another admirer said, "Relax, with this pic? Impossible", someone else added, "Looking at that ain't gonna relax me."

A week ago, Bianca set hearts racing with another picture of her that she shared on Instagram. Wearing just a black cropped top and white underwear, she is seen with her tongue out and taking a selfie while seated in a car. She is seen flaunting the tattoo on the ankle of her left leg. She suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she accidentally exposed her sideboob in the tiny top. She paired the outfit with large dark shades, necklace and bracelets on her left wrist.

She captioned the picture, "Saturday Vibes."

"Well I'd like to hang out with you on Saturdays then......nice pic," a fan commented, while another added, "Wow you still look extremely gorgeous."

Bianca, whose bio on Instagram reads: "I kick and punch s***", made her acting debut in 2008 film The Shepherd, alongside her father. The father-daughter duo also teamed up for the 2011 movie The Assassin.