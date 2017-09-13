Jean-Claude Van Damme's youngest son has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly holding his roommate hostage with a kitchen knife at their apartment in suburban Phoenix.

TMZ reports that Tempe Police were called to Nicholas Van Varenberg's apartment building after the 21-year-old allegedly punched a lift. When law enforcement arrived at the scene "there was a blood trail that led back to Nicolas' apartment, where Tempe PD (TPD) conducted a welfare check and spoke with Nicholas and roommate. After Tempe PD left, Nicholas confronted his roommate about answering the door for police," stated TPD's Ron Elcock.

According to court documents, police returned to arrest Varenberg – whose mother is American model and actress Darcy LaPier (Van Damme's third of four wives)− after he held his flatmate at knifepoint.

Van Varenberg was taken into police custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The budding actor, who uses his famous father's birth surname, didn't have a lawyer at his initial court appearance but was later released from jail after posting $10,000 (£7,500) bond.

His arrest comes just months after he made his acting debut alongside his father in martial arts reboot Kickboxer: Vengeance.

Van Damme, whose acting credits include Double Impact and Bloodsport, has yet to comment on his son's arrest.