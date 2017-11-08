OGC Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri has made it clear that his "dream" to play for Barcelona is now "forgotten" after claiming that he is not anyone's second choice.

Seri attracted the attention of a number of European clubs during the summer transfer window after proving to be a sensation in the Ligue 1.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and AS Roma were all linked with his services but the player admitted at the time that playing for Barcelona was a childhood dream.

The move appeared to be all but done with reports in Spain claiming that Barcelona were ready to activate his €40m (£35.3m, $46.4m) release clause to complete the move.

The Catalans were at the time looking for a creative midfielder to bolster Ernesto Valverde's ranks and it was said that Seri had been identified as Marco Verratti's alternative after PSG refused to negotiate the departure of the Italian.

However, Seri's move to Barcelona eventually collapsed after the Catalans surprisingly abandoned their pursuit at the very last minute due to mysterious reasons.

Seri then attacked Nice for blocking the move amid suggestions that the Ligue 1 side were demanding in excess of €40m to part ways with his services.

Club president Jean-Pierre Rivere later clarified that it was Barcelona who backed out of the proposed deal for technical reasons.

Sport later explained that Barcelona withdrew from the deal to focus their attention on the pursuit of Liverpool's Coutinho and Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria.

Barcelona finally didn't get any of them and earlier on September Sport reported that the Catalans were considering reviving Seri's saga and paying his €40m buy-out clause in January.

The midfielder quickly reacted to the speculation, saying that that he would turn down a potential offer from Barcelona or any other club in January as he wants to continue at Nice until the end of the season.

Now the Ivory Coast midfielder says that such a move is a distant memory and claims that he will not join Barcelona to be a mere back-up.

"Even though it's Barcelona, I don't want to play second fiddle. I know what I'm capable of on a football pitch and I think I've shown that I have quality," Seri said to France Football as quoted by Sport.

"If they choose me, I want them to treat me well, to make me a priority, not a complement. That's why my head is focused on football. I dreamed of playing for Barça, but the message was clear. Many would have waited longer. Some would have spoken with the media. For me, a player speaks on the pitch, not in the media.

"Those that speak in the media are mediocre players, who need to be known. On the one side, there was a club for whom I was not a priority, and on the other side, a club that wanted me. It would have been stupid to get angry over a club that didn't want you over one that gives you everything and loves you."

Seri admitted that saying goodbye to the Barcelona dream was not easy but he is not fully focused on doing his best at Nice.

"It affected me, but now I look back with perspective. I focused on what I know, playing football. There was no other solution than to get back playing," the midfielder added.

"Anything else wouldn't have served for anything. I admit it wasn't easy. But now there's nothing in my head about all that. I think about the future. There are a lot of good things to do."