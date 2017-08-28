Nice star Jean Michael Seri remains "optimistic" that Barcelona will reopen negotiations to complete his signing before the transfer window closes in Spain on Friday (1 September). Liverpool, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and AS Roma are also interested in his services, but the Ivory Coast midfielder insists that his dream is still to move to the Nou Camp.

Seri, 26, was widely tipped to join Ernesto Valverde's side following an impressive 2016-17 campaign in which he scored six goals and provided nine assists to help Nice finish third in Ligue 1.

Last week it was said that Barcelona were ready to activate his €40m (£37m, $47.7m) release clause after the Champions League qualifier between Nice and Napoli on Tuesday night.

However, the move collapsed amid Wednesday reports from Spain claiming that Barcelona had surprisingly abandoned their pursuit at the very last minute.

Seri missed Nice's weekend defeat to Amiens amid suggestions that he could still leave before the end of the transfer window - with reports linking him to the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and PSG.

However, the Ivory Coast midfielder still expects Barcelona to revive their interest in his signature before the deadline.

Questioned by Mundo Deportivo as to whether his dream move to Barcelona was now completely off, Seri said: "I want to be optimistic and think that there are still options. Let the two clubs talk quietly again and come to an agreement. We are not talking about any club, where you are going to sign for money.

"I am wanted by big European clubs such as Juventus, PSG, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool... For example, Roma have made several offers. Roma is a good option but nothing compares to Barca. I'm going to say one thing very clear: I'm not afraid to join Barcelona. I have been a fan since I was a kid and I know the size of this great club."

It has been said Barcelona have decided to withdraw their interest in the player due to technical reasons.

However, Seri says that the move eventually collapsed due to financial issues amid suggestions that the aforementioned €40m release clause expired on 15 July and that Nice subsequently demanded that Barcelona increase their bid.

"The negotiations were broken because the talks between the two clubs went from bad to worse. From what I have been able to find out the transfer did not happen due to financial reasons," Seri said.

"After the game [against Napoli] I was in a meeting with Barcelona officials for over an hour and they did not tell me anything about having decided against signing me. I went home happy and the next day I heard the news. I was stunned to see that the negotiations had broken down.

"Then I went to the Nice offices to find out what had happened. The officials of my club did not tell me anything, not even look me in the eye. It was clear that something had happened: they promised me one thing and then it turned out that they did not keep their promise, asking for more money for me."