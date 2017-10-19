It looks as though our Holly Willoughby has an A-list admirer as Jeff Goldblum appeared quite taken with the This Morning presenter during his interview today (19 October).

The 64-year-old Hollywood actor could barely keep focus during the segment with Willoughby, 36, and co-host Phillip Schofield, as he tried to discuss his new film Thor: Ragnarok.

Goldblum – who has been married to Canadian dancer Emilie Livingston, 34, since 2014 – kept getting distracted by Willoughby's nails, hair and teeth as they tried to talk movies, which amused viewers at home.

Asking the mother-of-three about her nail colour, she told him: "They're nude!"

Flirty Mr Goldblum told Willoughby that they reminded him of Faye Dunaway in The Thomas Crown Affair, which sees the two lead characters toy with each other's emotions and flirt constantly.

Willoughby began giggling before Goldblum added: "Look at those teeth, look at those 64 teeth staring back at me! What were we talking about again?"

Viewers were more than entertained with Goldblum's charms, with one person tweeting: "Me thinks Jeff Goldblum fancies our Holly".

Another put: "I think Jeff goldblum has a little crush on holly".

While a third added: "Jeff Goldblum openly flirting with @hollywills on #ThisMorning love Holly being coy".

Someone else said: "do you think Jeff Goldblum has a mini crush on Holly? I love it! Definitely an eye for detail! #PerfectGentleman".

Goldblum has always been known for his calm, easy-going personality, and didn't fail to win over viewers on today's televised interview.

The Oscar-nominated actor is probably best known for starring in the highest-grossing films of his era, Jurassic Park (1993) and Independence Day (1996). He has been cast as Grandmaster – one of the Elders of the Universe – in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Thor: Ragnarok which is scheduled to be released in the United States on 3 November, 2017.