Matt and Jeff Hardy are currently working in the WWE following their departure from Impact Wrestling in February. The brothers left their former promotion after renegotiations on their contract fell apart.

And, since returning to the federation as the Hardy Boyz, the high-flying daredevils have won the Monday Night Raw Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 33 in April. However, the duo lost the title to Sheamus and Cesaro at the recently held Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV).

Although Matt and Jeff are with the WWE, they are involved in a bitter feud with their former employer over the "Broken" characters that the brothers used when they were with Impact Wrestling.

Jeff has now revealed that they will not be using the "Broken" gimmick in WWE.

"No [there was no talk of using the Broken gimmick in WWE], because we did the Ring Of Honor pay-per-view. That's when we got the whole cease and desist letter. They said if we use it, 'we're going to sue you' and sue Ring Of Honor." he said on the recent Talk Is Jericho podcast as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

"I think Dish Network, they didn't air the pay-per-view because of the threat or whatever because it said the Broken Universe characters were specifically developed for Matt and Jeff Hardy and that is so far from the [truth]."

Jeff while speaking on topic also said that he would have never left his former employer if Billy Corgan had stayed with the company.

"Yeah, [the Hardys developed the characters] and even Billy Corgan. I love Billy, man. He was right out there with us, man, throughout two long nights of filming. Yeah, yeah, he almost owned it," he said.

"And I think, honestly, I'd probably still be there now if it still would have worked out. It's cool to hear people chant ['Brother Nero'] even here. Hopefully, one of these days, I will emerge as The Brother Nero," he added.