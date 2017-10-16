WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn would do a better job than Floyd Mayweather against Conor McGregor, according to his coach.

Horn (17-0-1 record in boxing) defeated Manny Pacquiao (59-7-2 record in boxing) in Brisbane in a 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 unanimous decision victory back in July to become the new champion despite the controversy that came with the verdicts of the judges.

A rematch was expected on 12 November in Australia once again. However, Pacquiao had to withdraw due to his senatorial commitments in the Philippines.

Horn will instead, make his first title defence against England's Gary Corcoran in December, but the Aussie's promoter Dean Lonergan is already eyeing a second fight for 2018.

"We are also working on a second event here at some stage next year before June 30," Lonergan said, as quoted on BoxingScene. "We'd love to have Manny Pacquiao down here [again], he's certainly one of the guys on the table."

"There are a number of other massive fights out there for Jeff. There's been some murmurings and rumblings that perhaps we could get Conor McGregor down here."

"I would put the challenge out to Conor McGregor — tell me how much you want and we'll see if we can make it work."

McGregor of course, made his first foray into boxing on 26 August when he lost to Mayweather via 10th-round stoppage in Las Vegas.

While the Irishman is likely to defend his UFC lightweight belt next, he refused to rule out another potential boxing bout, receiving praise for winning the early rounds against arguably the greatest boxers of all time.

However, not everyone believes the 29-year-old performed well against "Money" and Horn's coach Glenn Rushton thinks the former school teacher would fare much better against McGregor than Mayweather.

"It's come out a little bit out of let field, but who knows, it's [Horn vs McGregor] possible," Rushton explained. "If the opportunity presents itself, we would certainly consider doing that fight and show the world that we can do a better job than Mayweather."

"There's no way Jeff is going to stand there and be pummelled for the first two or three rounds (like Mayweather) I can assure you."