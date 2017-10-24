The Harvey Weinstein scandal has unveiled the rampant sexual harassment inside the entertainment industry. Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck was also called out for his "inappropriate" behaviour in the past as he was seen groping actress Hilarie Burton's breast when she was hosting MTV's Total Request Live.

Burton's husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has now responded to the news and revealed he "couldn't be more proud" of his wife for speaking out about the groping video.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed that he doesn't want to make a "big deal" out of it since the Batman actor has publicly apologised.

"I don't want to make a big deal of it because she didn't, but I think everything that's come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein -- anybody who has talked about it and even those who haven't yet are incredibly brave and I think it's time for change," he told the website.

Soon after the Weinstein case, more and more celebrities opened up about the sexual abuses they suffered in Hollywood and the Walking Dead star says he is proud of all the women for speaking out.

"Hopefully all this stuff is going to change this business. It's prevalent all over and I'm proud of all these women. All women and my wife."

Affleck has previously issued a public apology saying: "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize."

The 51-year-old actor also gushed about his actress wife as "the most amazing person" he ever met and for being his perfect "role model."

He told ET: "She's a bit of a role model for you -- she is for me as well. There's no one stronger than her. How she's able to balance all the things that she balances and be a strong voice for good is amazing and I just couldn't be more proud. Every single day she does something that amazes me. She has made me such a better person, so I'm a lucky dude."