Jennifer Aniston is reportedly reaching out to her former husband Brad Pitt for "guidance and advice" as she is still struggling to cope with pain as she remembers her estranged mother Nancy Dow. The Yellow Birds actress apparently tried therapy to overcome the heartbreak, but that did not work.

A source told Touch Weekly that the 48-year-old actress' husband Justin Theroux was trying his best to uplift her spirits, but it is the Allied actor who "understands her better than anyone else".

The report claimed that Pitt was Aniston's only hope as he was around when her relationship with her mother turned sour. Reports suggest that the mother-daughter duo's bond worsened after Dow published a tell-all book titled From Mother And Daughter to Friends: A Memoir in 1999.

"Brad knows the history of Jen's complicated relationship with Nancy and doesn't judge her for the feelings she's having," the source was quoted as saying. "He pointed out that Jen didn't love her mom, and she's mourning the loss of the mother she would never know. Jen was deeply touched and realized he was right."

The source continued that the new and improved Pitt has been extremely helpful since he first reached out to Aniston following Dow's death.

"Jennifer is so grateful to have him back in her life," the source added.

Pitt was earlier pursuing his divorce from former wife Angelina Jolie and was embroiled in a bitter custody for his six children. However, for the sake of their children, the former couple have reportedly started talking directly with one another.

Pitt also reportedly met his children – Shiloh, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne, Zahara and Pax – in Cambodia, where Jolie was filming her new movie titled First They Killed My Father.

The actor was in the country "most of the time except when it conflicted with his own shoot schedule", a source told E! News.