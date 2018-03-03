Ever since Brad Pitt announced separation from Angelina Jolie in 2016, he has been linked to several actresses including Hunger Games star, Jennifer Lawrence.

Now, the Academy winning actress has addressed those dating rumours as she appeared on Bravo's talk show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen episode that aired Thursday ( 1 March) night, where a caller asked her if she and Pitt were dating.

Shooting down the relationship gossip with a laugh, Lawrence admitted, "No, I've met him once in like 2013, so it was very random." However, the Red Sparrow actress cheekily went on to add, "But, I also wasn't like, in a huge hurry to debunk it!"

After Lawrence finally cleared up one of the false rumours about her and Pitt, she went on to discuss her real breakup with director Darren Aronofsky. The couple dated for almost a year, after meeting on the sets of Mother! and broke up shortly after the movie release in November 2017.

According to Jennifer, her friend Amy Schumer did the most unexpected thing to cheer her up. She told host Andy, "When Darren and I first broke up. I told [Schumer] and I was really sad."

The 27-year-old Hollywood star continued, "The next day I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, 'What is this?' I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there was a note that says, 'I'm so sorry to hear you're gonna die alone. Love, Amy.' "

Lawrence also guest stars in this Friday's (2 March) episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, wherein she hilariously revealed that she has a drunk alter ego named Gail. Jennifer told host Ellen, "I'm really not this big of a drinker. But when I'm on a press tour I drink a lot."

Talking about her alter-ego, Lawrence added, "Gail is lovely. She has a heart of gold."