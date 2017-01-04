Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky were spotted in New York City yet again. The director was reportedly seen with the actress and her dog Pippi over the holiday weekend going for a stroll in Central Park.

According to E Online, the couple shared a lollipop while walking around New York's greenery and even stopped to let Pippi wander in the grass. Lawrence wore an oversized furry coat with a matching scarf and gloves. She teamed her cosy attire with a grey beanie and kept little Pippi wrapped tight in her coat. Aronofsky complimented his girlfriend casual look and wore a black jacket and a navy cap.

The Passengers star sparked dating rumour with 47-year-old Aronofsky in mid-October after they were pictured together on a couple of occasions. They were spotted sharing a lollipop in early November, and days later they were spotted kissing during a romantic dinner date in New York City. An eyewitness spoke to E! News of their initial lollipop date and revealed that they "were laughing and smiling while walking with her dog" and definitely "look[ed] like a couple."

A separate source told the website that they've been "official since August." The insider goes on to reveal that Aronofsky's dad has had "some medical issues, and she is very supportive and has even visited him in hospital."

Lawrence was previously linked to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Darren was previously married to Rachel Weisz, and they split in 2010 after nine years together. A source told People in October that Aronofsky is "very low-key," noting that the pair's relationship would likely not garner as much attention as Lawrence's past romance with Martin.

"She struggled when she dated Chris and seemed very stressed out. With Darren, it will probably be different. He does not attract attention like Chris does," the source added.