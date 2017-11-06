Jennifer Lawrence was at Kris Jenner's home for a dinner party a few weeks ago. The Oscar-winning actress apparently got a bit out of control, with alcohol playing a major role.

The Passengers star said that she stripped naked in Kris's closet and asked her daughter Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West to dress her before prodding them to tell her their style secrets.

Lawrence made the revelation last Thursday when she appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live along with Kim, 37. The actress was on the show as a temporary replacement for Kimmel, who was on a break as his infant son was scheduled for heart surgery.

"I drank five martinis and wound up naked in [Kris'] closet, I'm dead serious," the 27-year-old actress revealed.

Kim added that she had never seen her mother so drunk before.

"Jennifer came over for dinner two weeks ago, I've never seen my mom more drunk in our lives," Kim said. "It was so funny. They had a few too many drinks for my taste."

Kim said she was shocked to see the Hunger Games star "fully butt naked" in her mother's closet.

"You said, 'I'm not joking, I really want Kanye to style me,' and so I said, 'OK'," Kim said. She continued, "I come back in and you're fully butt naked. I feel like I know you so well now."

Lawrence said the evening turned out to be the best ever as she also got some valuable fashion advice from Kim and Kanye.

"I remember getting naked in your mom's closet and ordering you to dress me. You dressed me fabulously, I looked amazing," she said.