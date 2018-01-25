Looks like Darren Aronofsky has moved on from Jennifer Lawrence with a new blonde model. According to several reports, the director was recently spotted getting cosy with Suki Waterhouse at the Sundance Film Festival.

The pair were photographed taking an afternoon stroll together in Park City on Monday (21 January). The Black Swan director kept his arm around Waterhouse as they walked around before stopping at a restaurant. They were seen walking very close to each other while braving the chilly temperatures.

According to a report in US Weekly, "Darren and Suki met up two nights in a row during Sundance. She went over to his house, but she was incognito. Darren is very into her and was telling friends how sweet and hot she was on his plane ride back."

Waterhouse was at Sundance to promote her movie Assassination Nation, while the director was in town for a new virtual reality project titled SPHERES: Songs of Spacetime.

The pair's outing comes two months after Aronofsky and Lawrence called it quits on their one-year relationship, after meeting on the sets of his psychological horror film Mother!, in which she starred in the lead role.

The Hunger Games actress previously opened up about her split with the director in a sit-down interview with Variety Studio's Actors on Actors series.

"Normally, I promote a movie, you put the work in to promoting it, ask people to go see it, and then it's just kind of out of your hands. I normally just kind of let it go," the Oscar-winning actress said and noted out that 48-year-old Black Swan director would do just the opposite.

She further explained, "We'd be on the tour together. I'd come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie. He [Aronofsky] comes back from the tour, and that's all he wants to talk about and I get it."

"It's his baby. He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it," she said of the director's habit that eventually led to the separation