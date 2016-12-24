It's official – Jennifer Lopez and Drake are dating. Despite repeated denials from Lopez of not having any interest in "being one of Drake's girls", it appears she has succumbed to his charms.

The megastars, who have a 17-year age gap between them, have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and friends claim she is "already smitten".

A source told The Sun: "Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item. The age gap doesn't bother them. They have fun together and that's all that matters."

But Rihanna who dated the rapper only a few months ago, is said to be upset by the whole affair. "Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised," the source added.

Drake has apparently visited Lopez twice in Las Vegas at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. And she recently uploaded an intimate picture of the pair together backstage: "Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE".

The rapper will join a long line of leading men who have tried to capture the heart of the Latino beauty. She recently ended her four-year relationship with backing dancer Casper Smart.

Before that, she was married to Marc Antony with whom she had twins Max and Emme, but he divorced her 2012. She later revealed "the pain hurt so much".

She was also engaged to Hollywood hunk Ben Affleck in 2002 but they both called it a day following what they called "excessive media attention" on their relationship.

And there were her previous husbands; Cris Judd and David Cruz. She married Judd in 2001 but they later divorced. He blamed the split on her soaring singing career. Lopez met Cruz in her mid-teens but they split in 1994 after 10 years together.