Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart were spotted together at a nightclub in Hollywood on Monday (30 January) - the same day the songstress' rumoured boyfriend Drake paid a tribute to his former girlfriend Rihanna and called her "the queen of everything" during his London show.

According to E! News, the Papi singer and her on-and-off again boyfriend Smart were spotted both inside and outside El Floridita nightclub. The 47-year-old songstress seemed "happy," a source said and added that Smart was also spotted joking with his former girlfriend's bodyguards.

The duo was attending a friend's birthday party at the nightclub and according an eyewitness, JLo and her friend Leah Remini were seated on the left side of the restaurant while Casper was on the right side.

Another source said that the two "are not back together or romantic in any capacity." "They are still friends though and talk from time and time again. They both will always care for each other because of the history they have."

Drake was however not with Lopez at the party. The pair was last spotted together at the Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood in January.

At the time, it was reported that Lopez was really into the Canadian singer. "She's head over heels for Drake. It's a new relationship, but she really likes him. She's really into him," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Also, it was reported that Rihanna was "furious" with the One Dance hitmaker for flaunting his rumoured relationship with Lopez. She also reportedly unfollowed Lopez on Instagram.

"RiRi's [Rihanna] really angry with Drake. It feels like he's flaunting his relationship with J.Lo, [Jennifer Lopez] knowing it would hurt Rih," a source told HollywoodLife.

"Everything he's done since their split has been cold-hearted. They've always had an up and down relationship but Rihanna really thought he would still at least be considerate of her feelings. Drake said such sweet things to her, but now Rih feels like they were all lies," the insider added.

Lopez and Smart began dating after the songstress split from husband Marc Anthony in 2011. The couple then split in 2014 and reunited in 2015 only to break up again in 2016.