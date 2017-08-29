Couples who hit the gym together, stay together! Ever since Jennifer Lopez and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez became the new "it" pair, the songstress has been redefining couple goals – sometimes with sweet romantic posts and at other times with awesome pictures straight from her workout routines.

Most recently, though, JLo left her fans stunned after she shared a gym snap showing her flexing muscles and flaunting major cleavage with her shirtless beau by her side. "You push me I push you..." the 48-year-old singer captioned the picture.

She even threw in some motivating hashtags for good measure adding, "#yinandyang, #rise, #balance, #insideandout, #namaste"

While the picture captures a candid moment between the celebrity couple, it also grabs eyeballs with some serious display of skin. Dressed in a skimpy white sports bra and patterned tights, Lopez's assets enviable curves are hard to miss in the image.

If that wasn't enough, her boyfriend added to the oomph by giving a miss to a tee while posing in just a pair of gym shorts after what seemed to be a strenuous routine.

Like always, the Ain't Your Mama hitmaker shared the moment with her 68.7 million followers on the picture-sharing site, and needless to say, her fans were beyond thrilled with the sight.

"My god, girl are you in shape, gorgeous," an admirer complemented Lopez, who is mother to nine-year-old twins Emme and Max from her past relationship with singer Marc Anthony. Another fan simply exclaimed, "Hot x Hot."

"JLo your bod is unreal," shared someone else. So what if the focus was on the workout partners, social media followers of the pop star couldn't help but send love to the couple, who has been turning heads with their romance.

Playing up with the photo caption, one user gushed, "Real relationship goals! Push one another to grow and become better together." A second fan cheekily added, "This could be us but I'm not j lo and you ain't a rod. And we don't yoga."

Earlier in the week, even A-Rod posted a workout video. His was, however, an elaborate set featuring hilarious moments as well with JLo trying the piggyback workout.