She is two years shy of turning 50 years old. But, most people would be surprised by the fact as Jennifer Lopez seems to have not aged a day since turning 25 years old.

Her fans often call JLo an "ageless beauty" whenever she shares snaps of herself on social media – and it was no different when Guess posted a black and white picture of the singer/actress on its Instagram page.

Wearing a skimpy outfit, the Waiting For Tonight singer is seen posing on her knees on a sunbed in an open garden. She is seen with her hands placed on the sunbed and leaning forward to pout for the camera.

She teamed up the outfit with a large straw hat, earrings and elbow-length gloves.

"#GUESSGirl @jlo wears the Birdie Mesh-Panel Bustier Romper in the @guess Spring '18 Campaign (Link in bio to shop it) : @tatianagigi #JLOxGUESS #LoveGUESS," wrote the clothing company next to the picture of Lopez.

"Most gorgeous guess model is Jlo," a fan commented, while another added, "Wow gorgeous ."

"Just flawless," another admirer said, while someone else added, "Beautiful except I can't get over the duck lips. LOL"

Lopez is the face of the brand for its spring 2018 campaign. While that is in itself a big deal, she also made history by becoming the oldest "Guess Girl". The co-founder of the company, Paul Marciano, picked Lopez as the face of the brand's spring 2018 campaign late last year.

Shortly after it was revealed she had been chosen as a "Guess Girl", Lopez said in a statement that she was thrilled and excited to be part of such an iconic brand. She said she has been love with the brand since she was a teenager.

"It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for Guess' Spring 2018 campaign," she was quoted as saying by Billboard.