Before falling in love with her partner Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez famously dated Ben Affleck back in 2003 after meeting on the sets of Gigli, and the couple were even engaged briefly before calling things off in 2004.

While appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair's December 2017 issue with the former New York Yankees player, the Ain't Your Mama singer opened up about her very public relationship with the Batman actor, revealing that it took her two years to pick herself again after the split.

Lopez received a lot of attention at the time for the movie Gigli. But when the filmed bombed at the box office, she recalled, "I was eviscerated. I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged in this business, thought maybe I did suck at everything. And my relationship [with Affleck] self-destructed in front of the entire world. It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again."

However, all of that is in the past now.

Lopez and Rodriguez, who have been dating since February, put their love on display for the magazine's December cover shoot and revealed what attracted them to each other.

"We are very much twins," gushed the former New York Yankees baseball star, adding, "We're both Leos; we're both from New York; we're both Latino and about 20 other things."

The cover photo of Vanity Magazine features Alex looking dapper in his white tuxedo, but JLo absolutely steals the show, rocking a metallic silver and black maxi dress by Ralph Lauren.

The American Idol judge also opened up about their first date. "He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative!" she recalled.

Lopez went on to share some more details about her first meeting with Rodriguez. "I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I'm not. I just listen. So he's talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn't normally talk about on a first date.

"I don't know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date. Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, 'No, I don't drink', and then he asked if I minded if he had one. He was nervous, and it was really cute," the mum-of-two revealed.