With a sizzling new shot which offers a glimpse of her age-defying curves, Guess girl Jennifer Lopez is definitely giving her contemporaries a run for their money. Oozing sultry appeal, the Ain't Your Mama singer struck a seductive pose for the campaign, showing off her shapely back to the lens.

In the image, captured by fashion photographer Tatiana Gerusova, JLo showcased her effortless charm while posing in front of a gigantic mirror. With her back facing the camera, the 48-year-old singer-performer added to the drama by casting a sultry glance.

The stunner that she is, the songstress also brought in a playful vibe in front of the camera, modelling the top-to-toe denim outfit with a just-out-of-bed hairstyle, which is courtesy of none other than Peter Savic.

Seated on what seems to be a chair made of brass, the mother-of-two kept it casual when it came to her makeup. She let her voluminous blowout grab eyeballs as she smouldered with her dramatic eyes and dewy-fresh face.

"Doin' it well #GUESSGirl @jlo in the @guess + @marciano Spring '18 Campaign coming February," read the photo caption of the image shared on the official Instagram account of the brand. Even better, a second black and white version of the same jaw-dropping click was also shared by the photographer who wrote, "The amazing @jlo for our first campaign."

As soon as the "very sensual" picture made its way to the internet, fans rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Can she be any hotter?" a fan, mesmerised by Lopez's ageless beauty, commented. A second user followed suit and hailed the On The Floor hitmaker's shot as an "iconic picture".

"@jlo is great but why is she looking similar to @camila_cabello? Which had previous campaigns," another Instagram follower questioned.

Someone else praised the mum for being a role model for women of her age. "Awesome! Someone of my age! Thank you!! 40's is #beautiful," the fan comment stated.

While the Guess campaign makes JLo the oldest star to become the face of the iconic brand, she was beyond excited when the news broke back in December last year.

"When I got the call from Paul Marciano asking me to become the new Guess girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager," Lopez had told Us Weekly at the time.

"When I look back at early Guess campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created. It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for Guess' Spring 2018 campaign," she added.