It seems like age has no effect on Jennifer Lopez's beauty as she looks gorgeous for a woman who will be turning 50 in two years. Fans of JLo believe that the Waiting For Tonight singer can give women half her age a run for their money. Well, if you are not convinced on whether Lopez can compete with younger women, then you should watch the racy video (below) that has been posted by the songstress on social media.

The clip starts with Lopez being seated on a dive board of a swimming pool. She is dressed in a black swimsuit that is held in place with a single sting of material wrapped around her right shoulder. Her long hair is left open as she crosses her legs and then looks away from the camera on purpose to send temperatures soaring. She has teamed up her swimwear with bejeweled high heels and large dark shades.

Changing into a short dress held together by a large belt, Lopez flaunts her slender legs next to the swimming pool. She paired the outfit with black high heels.

Next, she strips to a white two-piece swimwear to pose in front of some palm trees under the blazing sunshine.

The next shot pans down to her feet to reveal the type of shoes she is wearing – high-heeled gladiator sandals made to look like they have been crafted from snakeskin.

Changing into a tiny sheer outfit, Lopez makes sure she has some fun in the dress as she starts to dance, swinging her hips to the tune being played in the background.

The clip has sent her fans into a meltdown, with many calling her "stunning" and "queen".

"One of the most BEAUTIFUL women in the world!!! And, she just gets better with age!! @jlo," a fan commented, while another chimed in, "It should be illegal to be this gosh darn gorgeous."

Another admirer said, "How you look so beautiful at your age ❤️," someone else added, "I mean seriously, do you ever age?"