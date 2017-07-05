Jens Lehmann has revealed that he is moving to Arsenal as a first-team coach this summer, confirming rumours that have been doing the rounds regarding his future. The German will aid Arsene Wenger to train the squad alongside Steve Bould, who is the assistant manager.

This will be his third spell with the Gunners, having had two separate stints at the club as a player. Gerry Peyton is currently the Arsenal goalkeeping coach and while Lehmann is expected to augment that section, he will also play an important role in strengthening other parts of the squad.

The 47-year-old joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in 2003 and made over 200 first-team appearances during his time with the north London club. He was also an important member of the Invincibles team which went an entire season undefeated in 2003/04 - the last time the Gunners won the Premier League title.

Lehmann left Arsenal following the end of the 2007-08 season but made another return in 2011 as injury cover for Wojciech Szczesny, Vito Mannone and Lukasz Fabianski.

When asked about the rumours, Lehmann said: "Yes, it is true," as quoted by German publication Welt.

Lehmann is only one of the many changes that Wenger is planning at the club, with the Gunners having already confirmed a deal for Darren Burgess from Australian rules football club Port Adelaide to improve their performance and work alongside Shad Forsythe, who is currently the head of athletics performance and was part of Germany's World Cup winning squad.