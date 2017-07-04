Jens Lehmann will join Arsenal as a first team coach this summer in what will be his third stint with the Gunners, having spent two separate episodes at the club as a player. Arsène Wenger is set to revamp his backroom staff this summer with Lehmann coming into inducting some much-needed winning instinct in the Gunners.

Gerry Peyton is currently the Arsenal goalkeeping coach and the Guardian reports that Lehmann will augment Peyton and also help in the general functioning of the squad as they look to challenge for the title and at least qualify for the Champions League next season.

The 47-year-old joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in 2003 and has made over 200 first-team appearances during his time with the north London club. He was also an important member of the Invincibles team which went an entire season undefeated in 2003/04, which was also the last time the Gunners won the Premier League title.

He left Arsenal following the end of the 2007-08 season but made another return in 2011 as injury cover for the likes of Wojciech Szczesny, Vito Mannone and Lukasz Fabianski when he made another appearance.

In other changes to the backroom staff, Darren Burgess from Australian rules football club Port Adelaide as their head of high performance will join the club from the month of July to work alongside Shad Forsythe, who is currently the head of athletics performance and was part of Germany's World Cup winning squad.

The fitness expert has had experience in the Premier League, having spent two and a half years as the head of fitness and conditioning with Liverpool, between 2010 and 2013, under managers Kenny Dalglish, Roy Hodgson and Brendan Rodgers. The trainer will work closely with the Arsenal medical staff to reduce injuries and supplement performance as the north London club head into the next season with a lot to prove.