Jeremy Corbyn, in a Donald Trump-style defence, accused the BBC of circulating "fake news" after a presenter grilled the left-winger over his future as Labour leader on Thursday morning (9 February).

"I'm really surprised the BBC is reporting fake news. There is no news. There is no news," Corbyn told BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt. The strong denial comes a day after claims the Labour leader had set a resignation date.

Corbyn, meanwhile, is planning a reshuffle of his frontbench after a string of resignations from the top team over the Article 50 bill vote.

The Labour leader had imposed a three-line-whip on his MPs, with the likes of shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens and shadow business secretary Clive Lewis resigning to vote against the draft legislation needed to trigger Brexit talks.

MPs backed the bill by 494 votes to 122 on its third reading the House of Commons. Despite 52 Labour MPs rebelling, the draft law will now go up to the House of Lords.

The government is hoping the Article 50 bill will pass through parliament by March 7 so that Theresa May can trigger Brexit talks on 9 March. Peers will being debating the draft legislation once they return from recess on 20 February.

The pro-EU Liberal Democrats have vowed to amend the bill in the Lords, where the party has more than 100 peers.

"Tonight's vote isn't the end of the process. Over the next few weeks, Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords will seek to make changes to the government's plans," Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron told his supporters via email.

"Our goal will be to protect Britain's membership of the single market, protect the rights of EU citizens in the UK and to give the people the final say on Theresa May's deal."

The government has reportedly warned the Lords that the upper chamber could be "abolished" if peers attempt to block the Brexit bill, the BBC reported.