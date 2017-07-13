Football fan Jeremy Corbyn attempted to win over the EU's chief Brexit negotiator by handing him an Arsenal FC shirt as he visited Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday 13 July. Corbyn, a lifelong supporter of the north London English Premier League club, also told Michel Barnier that Labour wanted a "jobs first" Brexit.

"Labour respects the referendum result and the decision to leave the European Union. But a Labour Brexit would look very different to the race-to-the-bottom tax haven backed by this Conservative government," Corbyn said ahead of the meeting.

"In contrast to the Conservatives' megaphone diplomacy, we will conduct relations with our European neighbours respectfully and in the spirit of friendship.

"Our strong links with our European sister parties gives Labour an advantage in reaching an outcome that works for both sides.

"Labour would negotiate a jobs-first Brexit deal which puts the economy, jobs and living standards front and centre. Labour would unilaterally guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the UK because it's the right thing to do.

"Labour wants to work with other countries to build a different Europe, one which promotes human rights and environmental protections, celebrates the positive and complementary contributions of European nations, and where trade is fair and sustainable."

The left-wing leader was joined by his director of communications Seamus Milne, Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott and Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer.

Barnier, who warned on Wednesday that the "clock is ticking" on the two-year-long divorce talks, said he would only negotiate with the UK government.

The French politician also met with delegations from the House of Lords' EU Select Committee, Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. The meetings coincided with the Great Repeal Bill being tabled in the UK parliament.

The draft law is designed to repeal the European Communities Act and put all current EU law into the UK statute book, allowing MPs to scrap, amend or build on EU legislation after Brexit.

"This Bill means that we will be able to exit the European Union with maximum certainty, continuity and control. That is what the British people voted for and it is exactly what we will do – ensure that the decisions that affect our lives are taken here in the UK," said Brexit Secretary David Davis.

"It is one of the most significant pieces of legislation that has ever passed through Parliament and is a major milestone in the process of our withdrawal from the European Union.

"By working together, in the national interest, we can ensure we have a fully functioning legal system on the day we leave the European Union. The eyes of the country are on us and I will work with anyone to achieve this goal and shape a new future for our country."