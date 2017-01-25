Jeremy Corbyn has been slammed by Northern Ireland Police after he offered his condolences to the family of an officer who is not dead. Corbyn made the gaffe at Prime Minister's Questions on 25 January.

Theresa May had opened the session by "sending out thoughts" to a police officer who was shot wounded in Belfast during a suspected terrorist attack by Republican dissidents at the weekend.

Corbyn responded, saying: "I join the prime minister in expressing condolences, I'm sure of the whole House, to the family of the police officer who lost his life over the weekend in Northern Ireland."

However, the officer in question is not dead and is currently in a stable condition.

Police Federation of Northern Ireland Chairman Mark Lindsay did not hold back in his criticism of Corbyn's error. He said: "Frankly, I'm appalled that the Leader of Her Majesty's Opposition should get this so badly wrong on the floor of the House of Commons.

"It was a jaw-dropping gaffe and he should immediately apologise to the Officer and his family. Mr Corbyn was either poorly briefed by his staff or he's that much out of touch with what is happening. Either way, it's a shocking error to make and needs to be corrected."

A spokesman for Corbyn has since offered some clarification for the mistake: "He meant to say 'nearly died'. Obviously, the last thing that was intended was any offence."

The attack took place on Sunday evening at a petrol station forecourt on Crumlin Road. The officer was reportedly struck three times in a hail of gunfire.

Lindsay said: "Our colleague is recovering after the ambush on the Crumlin Road. We welcome the expression of good wishes from the prime minister, which preceded Mr Corbyn's contribution, and which more accurately reflected the mood of the House.

"We have excellent working relationships with a number of MPs and I know they will be appalled and embarrassed by Mr Corbyn's comment."