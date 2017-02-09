Following another wave of shadow cabinet resignations prompted by the vote on Article 50, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed his front bench reshuffle.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, tapped as a possible future leader, has been appointed shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, following the resignation of previously loyal MP Clive Lewis.

Sue Hayman has been appointed shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, replacing Rachael Maskell. Meanwhile Christina Rees has moved on to shadow Secretary of State for Wales, replacing Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens.

Bootle MP Peter Dowd replaces Long-Bailey, MP for Salford & Eccles, as shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Dawn Butler is yet to be replaced as shadow Diversity Minister.

Confirming the appointments in a statement on Thursday (9 February), Corbyn said: "I'm pleased to announce appointments to Labour's Shadow Cabinet.

"We have a wealth of talent in our party and the strength of our shadow team will develop Labour's alternative plan to rebuild and transform Britain, so that no one and no community is left behind."

The changes mean that more than a third of all Labour MPs have served in Corbyn's shadow cabinet since he became leader in September 2015.

In total, 52 Labour MPs – including 12 junior shadow ministers and three whips ­– voted against the bill, which caused the resignations.

The remaining 14 MPs in the shadow cabinet who voted against the bill, thus breaching collective responsibility, are expected to be told on Friday (10 February) that they will be keeping their jobs.

It is customary for MPs who breach collective responsibility to resign or be sacked, but allowing them to stay on is reflective of Corbyn's struggle as many have already served under him and others would refuse to do so.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Thursday, Corbyn said the resignations were "not a disaster" and that rumours he was planning to step down were "absolute nonsense".