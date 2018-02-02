Jeremy Corbyn has released his full tax return and has called on Prime Minister Theresa May to do the same.

The Labour leader made £136,762 last year and paid £48,079.80 in tax.

The income included his MP salary, his role as leader of the opposition and his pensions. Corbyn had no outside earnings.

Corbyn donated £890 to charity and had to pay back £6,179 due to an administrative error.

Corbyn called on May to also release her tax returns. "We cannot expect the public to trust us as party leaders if we are not prepared to be open and honest about our own arrangements," he said.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell revealed that he earned £87,353 and paid £24,099.20 in taxes over the same period. That was made up of his salary and a small amount of interest from savings in a credit union he helped to found.

McDonnell said: "I have again published my full tax return. I have done this every year as shadow chancellor because I believe if you aspire to be in charge of the nation's finances then you should be as open and transparent about your own income as possible.

"It is right that people in high office are subject to a high degree of scrutiny and I call on the prime minister and chancellor to follow suit and publish their tax returns in full."

During her run for leader of the Conservative Party, May released her 2014-15 tax return showing that she earned £112,426 in employment income, £617 in interest and £5,419 in dividends. She donated £685 to charity.

Philip Hammond has always refused to give any details about his earnings or how much tax he has paid.