Talkshow host Jeremy Kyle is to become a grandfather, it has been reported.

The ITV star, 52, confirmed that his 27-year-old daughter Harriet from his first marriage to Kirsty Rowley is expecting her first child.

Kyle is said to be delighted with the happy news as Harriet and her husband prepare to welcome the newborn later this year.

A source said: "Jeremy is over the moon at Harriet's news.

"It's a very exciting time for the whole family and he can't wait to meet the little one," The Sun reports.

A spokesman also said last night: "Jeremy's daughter is pregnant, and he is very excited about being grandfather. She is expecting the baby later this year."

Kyle, who has been hosting his eponymous show on ITV since 2005, previously credited his children for getting him through his painful marriage split from Cara Germain.

He told The Mirror: "My kids got me through it."

Kyle added: "My kids are amazing and they are the ones that keep me going.

"Kids and work - that's it. I promise you. Literally that. I've thrown myself into work, that has kept me going. I appreciate all the support."

He has since found love with his children's nanny, 36-year-old Vicky Burton, and is set to wed her after getting engaged on a Caribbean getaway just 12 months after their relationship was made public.

A source previously told The Sun: "Jeremy is completely loved up with Vicky - she's put a smile back on his face.

"He chose the Grenadines because it's a very romantic place and they're ecstatically happy. Both sets of families are absolutely chuffed for them."