Jeremy Kyle has broken his silence on news that he is set to marry his children's former nanny, saying the couple are "very happy".

Standing in for Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain today (12 February), the controversial chat show host addressed the elephant in the room and said he didn't know what all the fuss was about.

"All I did was get engaged – it's very nice and I'm very happy," he said of his relationship with Vicky Burton.

The 52-year-old star, who will be walking down the aisle for the third time, later added: "I've just done the most romantic thing which is to present a beautiful lady with a ring."

Kyle was granted a quickie divorce from former model Carla Germaine in 2016 after citing "unreasonable behaviour".

Announcing their split in September 2015 he told the Sun: "After 13 years of a generally happy marriage my wife and I, Carla, have separated amicably. We have sadly grown apart over recent years and been living apart since earlier this ­summer."

Germaine – who is the mother of three of his children: Alice, 14, Ava, 12, and eight-year-old Henry-was left seething 15 months later by news of his romance with Vicky, 35, who she blamed for the collapse of her marriage.

"I'm in shock. She was my nanny for nine years. She looked after my babies," she said recently. "We were best friends. But I haven't heard anything from her."

According to reports, the ITV star popped the question during a sunshine break to the Grenadines island in January. "Jeremy had planned how he would pop the question for a while," a pal told the Mirror. "It was very romantic proposal on a deserted beach.

It is said that he hopes to return to the Caribbean to tie the knot in Barbados, where he spent family holidays with ex-wife Carla and Vicky at the home he owns there.

Kyle's first marriage to Kirsty Rowley ended in 1990 – a year after their daughter Harriet, now 17, was born.