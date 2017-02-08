Irish reality television star Jeremy McConnell has received a torrent of abuse from fans over his appearance on the This Morning programme today (8 February) as he took a live DNA test to prove whether he is the father of Stephanie Davis' baby.

McConnell struck up an ephemeral relationship with former Hollyoaks actress Davis in the Celebrity Big Brother house in early 2016, but their relationship resulted in a messy break-up in April 206 and a subsequent pregnancy.

But the male model received an angry response from This Morning viewers when he spoke to hosts Holly Willougby and Phillip Schofield about his famous ex-girlfriend and new baby son, Caben-Albi George Davis.

The DNA experts from Jeremy Kyle were beckoned into the studio to test an anxious-looking McConnell, as he made a plea for Davis to do the same and check the paternity of her son, who was born on 13 January this year.

He candidly spoke about his reasons for not signing a contract from Davis, which was proposed to him about the child's future.

The 27-year-old told the presenters: "No man in their right mind would sign that. It's disgusting. She's puppeteering the public. I'm sorry, I just can't."

Supporting his argument, Schofield said: "I've read it and I wouldn't sign it. It would have an impact on your entire life."

A distressed McConnell continued: "I hope I am the dad. I 110% could be. I would step up. I have never said I am not the father. I'm not fame hungry. I just want reassurance.

"I didn't want any of this. She's made everything so public so now I feel like I have to defend myself. Maybe my silence has been taken as weakness, but that's not the case.

"I've always wanted to do the right thing. I would never let my own flesh and blood get away like that," he continued.

Schofield then explained to McConnell and the viewers at home that the mouth swab test had been sent off and will be held by the company until Davis decides how she wants to proceed. As it stands, the potential father has made it clear that he will step up to the mark if he is the dad of Caben-Albi.

Responding to his appearance on the morning programme, fellow reality star Chanelle Hayes said: "@JezzaMcConnell you are absolutely vile. What a disgusting embarrassing disgrace of a human being. I feel thoroughly sorry for your son."

Another Twitter user said: "Oh but he never said the baby wasn't his did he ? @JezzaMcConnell absolute liar ! Keep your head help highly @Stephdavis77".

A third put: "I thought @thismorning was a family show? Disgusted they let Jeremy McConnell on to lie when all screenshots showing otherwise on twitter."

Others were quick to notice the awkwardness of the situation, with another user stating: "So awkward watching Jeremy McConnell on This Morning having a personal convo with Phil & Holly that he should be having with Stephanie Davis".

McConnell and Davis reportedly broke off their romance after it was reported that the Irishman had cheated on her several times on nights out.

Davis, 23, reacted to McConnell's television appearance today by sharing a post on Twitter which read: "Stephanie has felt humiliated by Jeremy denying his own son and foolishly announcing publicly his request for a DNA test.

"Jeremy has caused Stephanie massive amount of stress, pressure and upset throughout her pregnancy, ruining what for most women is one of the most special time of their lives.

"Jeremy has at no point throughout the pregnancy or after the birth been in contact directly with Stephanie. Jeremy was categorically not banned from the birth nor did he ever ask to attend.

"Stephanie confirmed to Jeremy that she was pregnant 10 days after they split, any suggestion that she was unfaithful to him is to detract away from his numerous infidelities whilst in the relationship," it added.