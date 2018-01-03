Glamour model Jess Impiazzi broke off her engagement to rugby player Denny Solomona ahead of her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

The 28-year-old stole the show upon entering the house last night in a Jessica Rabbit-style floor-length red sparkly gown, and is open to a new romance in the house.

Impiazzi will have to wait to meet a potential love interest for a little while, as the 21st series kicked off with an all-female cast in homage to the 100th year since the Representation of the People Act was passed in parliament. This was sparked by the suffrage movement that helped women win the right to vote.

The model, who has also starred on Ex on the Beach, revealed to The Sun how she and Solomona fell out of love. She said: "We weren't seeing much of each other and we weren't getting on very well.

"We own two dogs together and two houses so I have to see him, it's not like I'll never see him again. There's no nastiness or anything and that's the main thing, I guess."

The New Zealand-born English rugby player doesn't seem to have any ill feeling toward Impiazzi, texting her good luck before she went into the house.

Proud vegan Impiazzi also revealed she is open to a new romance on the show. She added: "I am happy being single and doing my own thing.

"I've always been in relationships, but you never know when something comes along, do you? You can't pick or choose when that's going to happen, so who knows."

Impiazzi began dating Solomona in 2015 and despite moving in together, they split up in June 2016 before getting back together again, with the rugby star getting down on one knee in November.

The model joins fellow glamorous youngsters Ashley James in the house, a former Made in Chelsea star who is 30, and Khloe Kardashian's best pal Malika Haqq, 34.

Some of the other stars in the house include Boris Johnson's sister Rachel, former politician Ann Widdecombe and transgender newsreader India Willoughby.

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on last night's launch, hosted by Emma Willis, with many noticing the different start with an initial all-female line-up.

One person said: "#CelebrityBigBrother felt different tonight. Very interesting line-up. I'm looking forward to this series a lot."

Another said: "Is it just me or am I finding this whole "girl power" and the cringy task totally patronising? Forcing women in gowns to wire up a circuit board to prove they can "do what men do" isn't remotely empowering, it's embarrassing to watch #CelebrityBigBrother".

While a third added: "Ok so it's great that we are celebrating women on #CelebrityBigBrother my question is where is the diversity I mean surely there is more than one woman of colour who could have taken part!!"

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.