Made in Chelsea star Jessica Woodley has infuriated her social media followers after being photographed appearing to snort a suspicious white powder while sat alongside Lottie Moss on a pavement.

The 22-year-old star was seen sitting outside the entrance of a Premier Inn hotel in Huntington, Cambridgeshire, after attending the annual Secret Garden Party music festival with Kate Moss' 19-year-old sister Lottie and Made in Chelsea castmember Emily Blackwell.

The picture shows Woodley clutching a bag of white powder while pressing on her nose with her head facing the ground while wearing an oversized orange fur coat. She appeared to inhale the substance as Moss puffed on a cigarette and played on her phone, looking unfazed by her friend's behaviour.

An onlooker told The Sun: "They were in front of a busy hotel at 11am with people coming and going all the time. Jess didn't seem to care who saw her pull out her bag and snort whatever was in it.

"Her friends didn't seem to care either. In fact, they barely seemed to notice at all."

Both girls have received abuse on their latest Instagram pictures for setting a bad example to their young following.

On Jessica's last picture from Secret Garden Party, users have made comments on the scandal, with one person writing: "maybe you should do some research into the suffering of innocent people at the hands of the drug cartels that supply this stuff. Nice people don't fund that."

Another put: "Why do drugs jess??"

Someone else added: "The story about you in the paper is disgusting. Young girls look up to you @jessicaannewoodley Why would you even be doing that stuff anyway. You will screw up your career. Why people need that sh*t to have a better time is beyond and at 11am!"

Others left comments on Lottie's last picture, with one person writing: "Why the hell you sniffing God dam drugs ? Splashed out all over paper with s**t up u nose young girl like you have world at your feet and you want to go kill yourself? Put the drugs away now!! You hear me? you don't need that s**t"

Despite the controversy, Lottie continued with her normal life and was seen hitting the party scene again on Saturday night on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Jessica had previously starred on Made in Chelsea with Lottie's ex-boyfriend Alex Mytton for six series before quitting the show in February earlier this year. She described filming for the show as "mentally challenging."